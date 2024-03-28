Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 905,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,390. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -26.13%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

