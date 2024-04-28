Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Income Stock Up 0.3 %
EIF opened at C$46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.39. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
