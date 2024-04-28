Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

EIF opened at C$46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.39. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

