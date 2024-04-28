Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NPI. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

