Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
NPI opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current year.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
