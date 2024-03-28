Ballew Advisors Inc Has $864,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 83,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

