Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 205,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 358,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

