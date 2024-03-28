iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,434 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

