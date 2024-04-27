Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Intel comprises 1.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

Intel stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. 119,742,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,613,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

