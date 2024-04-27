Opinicus Capital Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.09. 3,636,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.