Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

