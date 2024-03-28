McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,580 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 1,732,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,941. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

