Bank OZK Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,232,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,516,000 after purchasing an additional 132,813 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,281,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.