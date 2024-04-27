8,475 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.29. 857,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

