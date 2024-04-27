Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.45 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.