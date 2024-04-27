Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $51.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $877.35. 54,877,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,852,452. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $266.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.34. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

