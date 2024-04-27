Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

