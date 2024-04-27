Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

