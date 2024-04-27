Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,845 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $315.05 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

