Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,869,000 after buying an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $269.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,139. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

