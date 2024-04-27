Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,337 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

