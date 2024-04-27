Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.87.
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
