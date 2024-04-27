IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,874,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.05 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

