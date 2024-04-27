KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.470-6.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. KLA also updated its Q4 guidance to $5.47-6.67 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $33.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.26. 1,193,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.00 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $685.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.79.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 103.31%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.42.

View Our Latest Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.