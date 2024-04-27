Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,359,000 after buying an additional 685,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

