Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

