Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 979,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 349,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

