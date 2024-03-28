Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,007.65% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
DCTH stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.
Insider Activity
In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
