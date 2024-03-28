Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,007.65% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Insider Activity

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

