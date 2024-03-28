DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.

DouYu International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.03. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

