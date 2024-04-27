Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,952 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.86% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,186,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

