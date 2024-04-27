Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $337,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. The firm has a market cap of $377.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

