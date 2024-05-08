Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) to Issue GBX 3.24 Dividend

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

LON:FSV opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.18 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.09 ($3.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.27.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity Special Values news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,909.55). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

