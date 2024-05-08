Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) to Issue GBX 3.24 Dividend

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

LON:FSV opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.18 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.09 ($3.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.27.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity Special Values news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,909.55). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

