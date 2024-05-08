FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.