Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.93

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 67.34 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £367.16 million, a P/E ratio of -448.94 and a beta of 0.42. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.30.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

