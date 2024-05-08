Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.93

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 67.34 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £367.16 million, a P/E ratio of -448.94 and a beta of 0.42. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.30.
About Picton Property Income
