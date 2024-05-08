CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $10.92.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
