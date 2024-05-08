CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

