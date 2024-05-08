SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.0072857.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of SLCJY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

About SLC Agrícola

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.