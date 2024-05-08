Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Capital Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

CPTP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

