Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

LON SLP opened at GBX 72.37 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £189.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.35. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.24.

Insider Activity at Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Eileen Carr purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,688.44). 12.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

