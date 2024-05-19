Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,866 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 7,355,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

