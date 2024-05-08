Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.