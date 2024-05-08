Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $785.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
