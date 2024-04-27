Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.