Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 84.03 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.50. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.03 ($1.16).

Insider Transactions at Taylor Maritime Investments

In related news, insider Charles Goodson Maltby purchased 17,725 shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £12,584.75 ($15,809.99). 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

