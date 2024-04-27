Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $215,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 1,715,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,148. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

