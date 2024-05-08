KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

