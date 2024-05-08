Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,105,000. Alphabet comprises 5.1% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. 21,087,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,735,842. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

