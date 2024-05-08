Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.0131 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$14.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.82.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MBGYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.