MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Plans $0.75 Dividend

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7523 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.