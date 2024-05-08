Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Plans Dividend of €0.74 (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.37. The stock has a market cap of £314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 53.17 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.40 ($0.86).
