Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON GHT opened at GBX 161 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.21. Gresham Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

