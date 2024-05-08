Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON GHT opened at GBX 161 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.21. Gresham Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile
