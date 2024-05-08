Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 7th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam stock remained flat at $29.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

