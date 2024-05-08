Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.230-6.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

